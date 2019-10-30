Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 60.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $60.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus set a $81.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

STI stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

