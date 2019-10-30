Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.4% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 36,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.