BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 931,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BCE from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $47.68. 698,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,485. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BCE will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.19%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

