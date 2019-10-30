Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €64.00 ($74.42) target price by Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €79.90 ($92.91).

Shares of FRA:BAYN traded up €1.35 ($1.57) on Wednesday, reaching €67.28 ($78.23). 3,410,396 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.85. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

