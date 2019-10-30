Bayer (ETR:BAYN) Shares Up 2%

Bayer AG (ETR:BAYN)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €67.85 ($78.90) and last traded at €67.28 ($78.23), 3,410,396 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €65.93 ($76.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion and a PE ratio of 111.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €65.56 and a 200 day moving average of €61.07.

Bayer Company Profile (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.