BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. 11,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,676. BayCom has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that BayCom will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in BayCom by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 198,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 18,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BayCom by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BayCom by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on BayCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BayCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

