Bayan Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $862.00 (BYT)

Bayan Token (CURRENCY:BYT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Bayan Token has a market capitalization of $234,565.00 and $862.00 worth of Bayan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bayan Token token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00010678 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Bayan Token has traded 23% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bayan Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00215512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.01485056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028211 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00124064 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bayan Token

Bayan Token’s total supply is 199,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,267 tokens. Bayan Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bayan Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bayantoken . Bayan Token’s official website is bayantoken.com

Bayan Token Token Trading

Bayan Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bayan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bayan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bayan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bayan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bayan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.