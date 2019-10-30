Base Resources (LON:BSE) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BSE. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Base Resources from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Base Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 25.40 ($0.33).

Get Base Resources alerts:

Shares of Base Resources stock opened at GBX 13.20 ($0.17) on Wednesday. Base Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 17.84 ($0.23). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $153.99 million and a P/E ratio of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.