Barrington Research Weighs in on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

CNK has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

CNK opened at $37.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $957.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.57 million.

In other Cinemark news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $235,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.6% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 68,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

