Barrington Research Weighs in on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners set a $11.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush set a $15.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $19.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $333,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,961.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 927,843 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 76.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.38%.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

