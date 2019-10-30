Barrick Gold (ABX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Barrick Gold to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.78 billion.

ABX stock opened at C$21.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.45, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.99. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$15.37 and a one year high of C$26.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill acquired 20,373 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.03 per share, with a total value of C$489,563.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,988.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABX shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.18.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

