Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) VP Marian Acker Sells 3,054 Shares

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) VP Marian Acker sold 3,054 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $174,169.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marian Acker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Marian Acker sold 5,018 shares of Barnes Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $270,369.84.

On Friday, August 16th, Marian Acker sold 2,274 shares of Barnes Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $103,307.82.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.39 and a 1 year high of $61.98.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.42 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $20,308,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 328.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after buying an additional 256,029 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 108.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 118,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,045,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 43.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after buying an additional 94,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

