Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
Shares of MCI stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,652. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.
About Barings Corporate Investors
