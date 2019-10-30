Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of MCI stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,652. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

