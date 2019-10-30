Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 152.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%.

NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 3,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,451. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBDC. National Securities began coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

In other news, Director John Switzer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.