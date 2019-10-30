Barclays Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $325.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $330.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s current price.

ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $271.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.40 and a 200 day moving average of $283.83. The stock has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $313.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total value of $809,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,110. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17,012.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,047 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,848,000 after purchasing an additional 812,144 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

