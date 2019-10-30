Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Raised to GBX 200 at Morgan Stanley

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BARC. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 209 ($2.73) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, October 14th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 194.45 ($2.54).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 171.72 ($2.24) on Monday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 181 ($2.37). The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.72.

In related news, insider Nigel Higgins bought 10,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,440.76 ($20,176.09). Also, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 473,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,051,600.94).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

