Bapcor (ASX:BAP) Shares Down 1.5%

Bapcor Ltd (ASX:BAP) traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$7.03 ($4.99) and last traded at A$7.04 ($4.99), 886,177 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,220,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$7.15 ($5.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$7.07 and its 200 day moving average is A$6.14.

In related news, insider Darryl Abotomey 621,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th.

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australasia. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail & Service. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

