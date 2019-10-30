Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Up 26.1% in October

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 52,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Shares of BSVN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,386. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $184.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

BSVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 83.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the third quarter valued at about $1,090,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 36.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,424 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 3.3% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 527,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

