Bank of The West Sells 344 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank of The West reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $185.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.49. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price target on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

