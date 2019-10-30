Bank of The West Sells 135 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Bank of The West lowered its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 13.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 33.9% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 2.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Cigna by 48.7% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its position in Cigna by 53.0% during the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 113,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price target on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.96.

CI opened at $177.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

