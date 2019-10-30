Bank of The West Increases Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,027 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 394.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup set a $16.50 price target on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

