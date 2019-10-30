Bank of The West Has $1.65 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank of The West lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $290.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

