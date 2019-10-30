Bank of The West Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of The West trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,332 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,758,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,580 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,814,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,633,000 after acquiring an additional 995,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,167,000 after acquiring an additional 735,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.58.

CAT stock opened at $141.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average of $128.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $144.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

