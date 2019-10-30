Bank of Stockton Sells 1,495 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank of Stockton decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.2% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 10,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 30,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jentner Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 2,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $243.29 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $249.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,125.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.23 and a 200-day moving average of $206.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.49.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

