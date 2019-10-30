Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,217 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of Bank of Montreal worth $29,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,940,000 after purchasing an additional 400,182 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,286,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,427,000 after purchasing an additional 170,592 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,125,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,507,000 after purchasing an additional 576,021 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,387,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,493,000 after purchasing an additional 210,010 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $429,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $62.79 and a 12-month high of $79.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.42.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.781 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

