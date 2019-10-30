Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.781 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

NYSE:BMO opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.42. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $62.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.35.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.