Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

BOH traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.57. 2,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,255. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $63.64 and a one year high of $88.24.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 17.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

