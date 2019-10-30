Bank of America Raises Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target to $65.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.53.
Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 208,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,414. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50.
In related news, Director William D. Watkins sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $453,892.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,344,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,837,472. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 53,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 59.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 47,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
