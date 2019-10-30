Bank of America Raises Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target to $65.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 208,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,414. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William D. Watkins sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $453,892.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,344,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,837,472. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 53,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 59.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 47,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

