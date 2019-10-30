Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROKU. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.98.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $147.24 on Monday. Roku has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $176.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,840.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $3,602,900.00. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $42,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,780,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 47.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 64.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

