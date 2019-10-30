Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,808 Shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd during the second quarter worth $1,295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd during the second quarter worth $382,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 4.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd during the second quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd during the second quarter worth $45,000.

MUS stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $12.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

