Bank of America Corp DE Sells 16,284 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of One Liberty Properties worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLP. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth $213,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 52.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 20.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

OLP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

NYSE OLP opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $556.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

