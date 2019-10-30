Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 23,221 Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Upwork were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4,184.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth about $163,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other news, insider Hayden Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $232,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $1,750,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,147.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,956,811 shares of company stock worth $29,280,075 over the last three months. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Upwork Inc has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.58.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.