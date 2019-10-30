Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 11,334 Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.15% of Axcelis Technologies worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $45,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACLS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $633.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $22.99.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

