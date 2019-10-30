Bank of America Corp DE Has $695,000 Position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 25.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth about $541,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 5.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth about $684,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $119.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million.

DLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded Delta Apparel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

