Banco Bradesco (BBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Shares of BBD stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,339,914. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

BBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Bradesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

