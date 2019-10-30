Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to post sales of $107.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.90 million and the highest is $107.29 million. Badger Meter posted sales of $104.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year sales of $422.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $419.00 million to $424.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $441.92 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $445.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Badger Meter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

BMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of BMI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,184. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,341,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,465 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Badger Meter by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 37,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.