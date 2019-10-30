Baader Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Ever-Glory International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of EVK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 713. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.35%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Ever-Glory International Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

