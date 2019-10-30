B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 2,998 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BOX by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of BOX by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Box Inc has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 491.54%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $53,148.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,328.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. First Analysis lowered shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BOX to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 target price on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

