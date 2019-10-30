B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.2% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.77.

In other news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $371.10 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $399.96. The stock has a market cap of $105.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.