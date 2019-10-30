B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after buying an additional 66,551 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,773 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its position in EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 37,361 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. TheStreet downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $108.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

