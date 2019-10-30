B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $640,000. C J Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 82,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,100,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,632,000 after buying an additional 50,051 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $53.95.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.