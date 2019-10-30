B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Boosts Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises 1.2% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,218,000 after acquiring an additional 177,769 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 12.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,067,000 after acquiring an additional 208,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,777,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,545,000 after acquiring an additional 102,861 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 125.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,472,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,681,000 after acquiring an additional 818,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,339,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,052,000 after acquiring an additional 123,981 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,469,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,065,030.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $314,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,549.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush set a $63.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.32.

NYSE WSM opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $71.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

