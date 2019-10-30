B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 1,473 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,600,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,539,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,387,716,000 after buying an additional 395,287 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,806,000 after buying an additional 295,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 896,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 175,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHP opened at $94.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.20. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. B. Riley set a $120.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cfra set a $100.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

