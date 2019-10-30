Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Down 37.4% in October

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,500 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 959,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Axis Capital stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.20. 2,014,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36. Axis Capital has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21). Axis Capital had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axis Capital will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXS. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

