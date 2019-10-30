Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Ltd (LON:AXI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Ltd (LON:AXI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON AXI traded up GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 90.02 ($1.18). The stock had a trading volume of 7,921 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.30. Axiom European Financial Debt Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 94 ($1.23).

