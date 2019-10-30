Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Short Interest Down 12.0% in October

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,450,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 20,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AVP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 605,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,164. Avon Products has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.33, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Avon Products alerts:

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avon Products will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Avon Products news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 15,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $64,248.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVP. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Avon Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,340,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 70.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 174,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 6.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 976,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Avon Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVP. ValuEngine lowered Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Avon Products in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avon Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.