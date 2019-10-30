Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 94.15 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 94.15 ($1.23), 875 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 33,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.24).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.14.

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

