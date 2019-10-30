Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other Avenue Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Garrett Ingram bought 16,000 shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $26,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,022.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avenue Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Avenue Therapeutics worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.58. 7,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,527. The stock has a market cap of $92.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.45. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

