Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $285.73

Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $285.73 and traded as low as $276.10. Avation shares last traded at $279.00, with a volume of 5,090 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Avation in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 286.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 285.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $175.50 million and a P/E ratio of 6.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Avation’s previous dividend of $0.02. Avation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

Avation Company Profile (LON:AVAP)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2018, the company managed a fleet of 38 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

