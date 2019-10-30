AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded by Cfra to “Buy”

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AN. TheStreet raised shares of AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $50.67 on Monday. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 71,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $3,736,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,974,535. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 123.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

